Tecnoglass (TGLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Tecnoglass to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.93 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 21.95%. On average, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.80. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

