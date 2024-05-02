Cannae (CNNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Cannae to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.17). Cannae had a negative net margin of 53.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNNE stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.89. Cannae has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 23,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $474,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,829.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 30,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $588,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,367 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,824.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 23,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $474,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,829.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,050 shares of company stock worth $2,104,039 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

