BTIG Research Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $127.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.11.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $102.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.42. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $110.89.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

