Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.84

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.84 and traded as high as C$3.16. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 583,562 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Osisko Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.72. The company has a current ratio of 44.39, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Pascal Simard acquired 11,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$29,999.94. In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total value of C$422,550.00. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Simard purchased 11,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,999.94. 15.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

