Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining (CVE:EUK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Ltd. (CVE:EUK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.03. Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 45,000 shares.

Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining

(Get Free Report)

Eureka Resources, Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company’s business is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in the Province of British Columbia, Canada and in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eureka Resources Inc. Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eureka Resources Inc. Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.