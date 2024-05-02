Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.42

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and traded as low as $9.22. Panasonic shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Panasonic in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.77 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

