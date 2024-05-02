Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.66

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and traded as low as $11.27. Neste Oyj shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 15,289 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neste Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.27. Neste Oyj’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

