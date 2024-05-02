Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 764,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $26,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,949,000 after purchasing an additional 351,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,665,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,966,000 after purchasing an additional 445,262 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,538,000 after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,812,000 after purchasing an additional 680,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 593,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PBA opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.20. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4944 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

