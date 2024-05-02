Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,258 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Henry Schein worth $26,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.36.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

