Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $25,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,170.27.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,249.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,208.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,069.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $750.86 and a 12 month high of $1,269.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

