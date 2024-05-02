Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Phathom Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phathom Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,057,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company's stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

