Advantage Solutions (ADV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. On average, analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADV opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

In other news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello acquired 10,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 146,279 shares in the company, valued at $566,099.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

