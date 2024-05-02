Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 77.02% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of C$163.91 million during the quarter.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance
Shares of TSE PZA opened at C$13.36 on Thursday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$12.85 and a twelve month high of C$15.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$328.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Dividend Announcement
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pizza Pizza Royalty
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.