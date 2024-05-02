Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 77.02% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of C$163.91 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE PZA opened at C$13.36 on Thursday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$12.85 and a twelve month high of C$15.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$328.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

