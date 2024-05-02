Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $10.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

PLTK stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. Playtika has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Playtika by 86.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 134,195 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Playtika by 185.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 1,568,593 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika during the third quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Playtika during the third quarter valued at about $966,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

