Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $18.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBGI

Insider Buying and Selling at Sinclair

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

In other news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sinclair news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $279,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $408,567.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alden Global Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 645,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 298,508 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 102.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 241,895 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 16.5% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,652,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 233,977 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $2,982,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth $2,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. Sinclair has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.35. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is -20.70%.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.