Analysts Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price at $16.91

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMBL. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Bumble Stock Up 0.2 %

Bumble stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bumble has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $273.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.38 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bumble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

