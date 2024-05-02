Roblox (RBLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Roblox has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Roblox to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Roblox Price Performance
Shares of RBLX opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox
In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at $341,945,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $8,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 712,374 shares of company stock worth $29,639,338. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
