Ross Paterson Buys 929 Shares of Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) Stock

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) insider Ross Paterson bought 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($10.80) per share, for a total transaction of £7,989.40 ($10,035.67).

Shares of LON TRCS opened at GBX 885 ($11.12) on Thursday. Tracsis plc has a 1 year low of GBX 690 ($8.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,030 ($12.94). The firm has a market cap of £267.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4,022.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 887.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 864.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 909.09%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,295 ($16.27) price objective on shares of Tracsis in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

