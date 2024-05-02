The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:GSCT) Insider Buys £10,002.93 in Stock

The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 6,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,002.93 ($12,564.92).
The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance
The Global Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 160 ($2.01) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.69. The company has a market capitalization of £806.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2,666.67 and a beta of 1.01. The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 128.20 ($1.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 162 ($2.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.
About The Global Smaller Companies Trust
