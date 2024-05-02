The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:GSCT) Insider Buys £10,002.93 in Stock

The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 6,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,002.93 ($12,564.92).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The Global Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 160 ($2.01) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.69. The company has a market capitalization of £806.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2,666.67 and a beta of 1.01. The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 128.20 ($1.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 162 ($2.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

