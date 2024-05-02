James Andrew Roper Sells 70,000 Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Stock

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) insider James Andrew Roper sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,113 ($13.98), for a total value of £779,100 ($978,645.90).

Churchill China Stock Performance

Shares of LON CHH opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.07) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,159.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,224.76. Churchill China plc has a 52 week low of GBX 947 ($11.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,599 ($20.09). The stock has a market cap of £132 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,714.29, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Get Churchill China alerts:

Churchill China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 2.48%. Churchill China’s payout ratio is 5,142.86%.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Further Reading

