Insider Selling: Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Insider Sells £40,643.60 in Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.73), for a total value of £40,643.60 ($51,053.39).

Secure Trust Bank Price Performance

Shares of LON:STB opened at GBX 696 ($8.74) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £132.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 687.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 671.96. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 550 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 750 ($9.42).

Secure Trust Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is 2,335.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

