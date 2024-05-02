Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Martin Horgan Sells 95,783 Shares of Stock

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) insider Martin Horgan sold 95,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.55), for a total transaction of £117,813.09 ($147,987.80).

Centamin Stock Down 0.2 %

Centamin stock opened at GBX 120.90 ($1.52) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,015.00, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.22. Centamin plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.25 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132.80 ($1.67).

Centamin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.88) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

