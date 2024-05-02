Nathan James McLean Imlach Acquires 238 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 890 ($11.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,118.20 ($2,660.72).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 255 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 808 ($10.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,060.40 ($2,588.12).

On Wednesday, January 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 242 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 850 ($10.68) per share, with a total value of £2,057 ($2,583.85).

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 860 ($10.80) on Thursday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 469.36 ($5.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 946 ($11.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £491.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3,739.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 866.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 778.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,173.91%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

