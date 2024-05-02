FutureFuel (FF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.01 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 10.15%.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of FF opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $232.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.82. FutureFuel has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $10.31.

FutureFuel Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Stories

