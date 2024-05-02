Brokerages Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Target Price at $41.58

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $211,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 54,745 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 673,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth approximately $35,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

MBLY opened at $28.87 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.02 and a beta of -0.21.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

