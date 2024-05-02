Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 4,248 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,248 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $431,894.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PLXS opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Plexus by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,336,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth $1,612,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

