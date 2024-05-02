Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

PULM stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 63.94% and a negative net margin of 193.49%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.