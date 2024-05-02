Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
