StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance
Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $20.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.
About Onconova Therapeutics
