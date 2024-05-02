Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for goeasy Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a report released on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.66 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their target price on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.44.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$178.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$166.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$152.02. The company has a current ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. goeasy has a one year low of C$87.00 and a one year high of C$180.65.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at goeasy

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

