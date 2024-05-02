StockNews.com Downgrades Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to Sell

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NYSE MAC opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Macerich has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,277,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $130,529.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,964 shares of company stock worth $2,940,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

