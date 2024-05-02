Head to Head Comparison: Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) & Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sterling Check and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 5 1 0 2.17 Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sterling Check presently has a consensus target price of $15.30, suggesting a potential upside of 0.92%. Scienjoy has a consensus target price of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,011.11%. Given Scienjoy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Sterling Check.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check -0.02% 9.47% 4.91% Scienjoy -2.20% -1.15% -0.94%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Sterling Check and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sterling Check has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Sterling Check shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sterling Check and Scienjoy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check $719.64 million 2.06 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Scienjoy $1.46 billion 0.02 -$4.93 million ($0.11) -8.18

Sterling Check has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scienjoy.

Summary

Sterling Check beats Scienjoy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

