Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $130.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.42. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,576,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,409,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

