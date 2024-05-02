Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) vs. Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) Head-To-Head Survey

Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sound Group and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

1.6% of Sound Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Sound Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sound Group has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 12.79, meaning that its stock price is 1,179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Group and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Group 1.69% 8.71% 4.96% Professional Diversity Network -56.47% -192.68% -66.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sound Group and Professional Diversity Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Group $316.83 million 0.05 $12.54 million $0.99 2.83 Professional Diversity Network $7.70 million 2.60 -$4.31 million ($0.42) -4.17

Sound Group has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network. Professional Diversity Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sound Group beats Professional Diversity Network on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites; and contracted software development services. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

