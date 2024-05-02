ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
ACNB opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $281.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.60. ACNB has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $48.55.
ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 24.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.
ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.
