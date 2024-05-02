Critical Analysis: Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU)

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) and Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and Adevinta ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru Group $150.14 million 4.13 -$11.37 million ($0.07) -54.43 Adevinta ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adevinta ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PropertyGuru Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru Group -10.21% -1.76% -1.50% Adevinta ASA N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and Adevinta ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PropertyGuru Group and Adevinta ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adevinta ASA 0 1 2 0 2.67

PropertyGuru Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.73%. Given PropertyGuru Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PropertyGuru Group is more favorable than Adevinta ASA.

Summary

PropertyGuru Group beats Adevinta ASA on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products. In addition, the company provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. PropertyGuru Group Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands. Adevinta ASA was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Oslo, Norway.

