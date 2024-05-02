Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $138.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.
Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 2.2 %
Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
Featured Articles
