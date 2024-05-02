Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.10.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

About Equinox Gold

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

