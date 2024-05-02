Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 201.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,259 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Celsius worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 195,221 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.26. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 93.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $3,371,927.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,321,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,569,494.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,253,278 shares of company stock valued at $83,587,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

