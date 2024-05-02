Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.69 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Repligen were worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 44.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 67.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Stock Down 3.6 %

Repligen stock opened at $158.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.85. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.70.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

