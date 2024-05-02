Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,213 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,111 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 225,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $210.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.02 and a 200-day moving average of $235.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.54 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

