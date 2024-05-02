Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 4,678 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV stock opened at $114.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $119.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.68.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

