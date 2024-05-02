Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth $320,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $48.25 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.