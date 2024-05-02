Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOMFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth $320,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $48.25 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.