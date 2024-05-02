Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $222,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.17 and a 200 day moving average of $162.71.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

