Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 212,613 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,613 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $184.35 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.34 and its 200 day moving average is $166.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

