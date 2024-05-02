Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,890,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,614,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $2,462,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares in the company, valued at $21,459,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $2,462,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares in the company, valued at $21,459,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND stock opened at $109.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.19.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

