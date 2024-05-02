Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Shares Up 15.4%

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.67 ($0.02). 1,337,472 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 854,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Revolution Bars Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £4.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.25.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets in the United Kingdom. Its bars provides food and drink products. The company operates bars and pubs under the Revolution, Revolución de Cuba, Peach, Playhouse, and Founders & Co brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

