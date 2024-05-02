Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.00

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 119.38 ($1.50), with a volume of 22808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.52).

Bakkavor Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69. The company has a market capitalization of £704.76 million, a PE ratio of 1,344.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.95.

Bakkavor Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 4.37 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.91. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,777.78%.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

