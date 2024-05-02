Webis (LON:WEB) Shares Down 9.8%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.17 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.01). 453,869 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 327,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Webis Trading Down 9.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,278.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Webis Company Profile

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pari-mutuel wagering services in the United States of America and Isle of Man. It operates through two segments: Racetrack and ADW Operations. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; business-to-business wagering product; and business trading product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

