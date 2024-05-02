Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 46,871 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $22,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,624,000 after buying an additional 935,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after acquiring an additional 787,221 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,160,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 614,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,170,000 after acquiring an additional 595,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $99.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $106.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average is $96.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

